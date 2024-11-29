2018 All-Ireland winner Dowling on Limerick pre-season panel

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has named 2018 All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling on his pre-season panel, as he looks for options to replace injured goalkeeper Nicky Quaid.

All-Star forward Dowling called time on his inter-county career four years ago due to injury, and has been playing as a goalkeeper for Na Piarsaigh for the last two seasons.

Dowling will now compete with Jason Gillane and Conor Hanley to become first-choice 'keeper while Quaid misses the 2025 campaign through injury.