Nov 19, 2023 09:51 By radiokerrysport
2 Tralee chess club teams in action today
Tralee Chess Club have 2 teams in action in Charleville, County Cork today.

Tralee A play Limerick A at noon and Cork A at 5pm.

The A team consists of Yunis Barudi and Oleksander Zakcadnyi from Ukraine, Fabian Walz of Germany ,Mirko Kopic of Croatia and 14 year old Tadhg Long from Listowel.

The B team play St Michael's of Limerick twice in Division 3.

The B team players are Alfonso Jimenez of Spain,Ayman Osman of Syria,Michael Wycherley of Mullingar,Paul Shanahan and John Hoare of Tralee.

In best of 5 matches, teams need 3 victories to register a point in their league.

