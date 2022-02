There's an early season meeting of two title contenders in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

The Brandywell is sold out for the meeting of big-spending Derry City and champions Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians' first game of the season sees Dundalk visit Dalymount Park.

Advertisement

Damien Duff's Shelbourne make the trip to Drogheda.

St. Patrick's Athletic welcome Sligo Rovers to Richmond Park.

And UCD play Finn Harps.