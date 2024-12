Australia's two-time Grand Slam doubles tennis champion Max Purcell has taken a voluntary anti-doping suspension after an illegal IV transfusion.

He's posted on Instagram that he took vitamins above the allowed limit of 100 millilitres, which he says was the fault of a clinic.

Purcell, who won the US Open with Jordan Thompson in September, says he's been "as transparent as possible" and hopes to be back on court soon.