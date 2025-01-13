2 time champion through at Australian Open

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has booked a place in the second round of the women's draw at the Australian Open.

The Japan native defeated Caroline Garcia from France in a deciding set today.

Elsewhere 10th seed Danielle Collins beat Daria Snigur two sets to love.

Local favourite Christopher O'Connell lost his deciding set to 12th seed from the US - Tommy Paul.

While second seed Carlos Alcaraz is safely through after a straight sets victory over Alexander Shevchenko.

Novak Djokovic also progressed.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion recovered from losing the opening set against Nishesh Basavareddy to win in four.