Advertisement
Sport

2 time champion through at Australian Open

Jan 13, 2025 16:12 By radiokerrysport
2 time champion through at Australian Open
Share this article

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has booked a place in the second round of the women's draw at the Australian Open.

The Japan native defeated Caroline Garcia from France in a deciding set today.

Elsewhere 10th seed Danielle Collins beat Daria Snigur two sets to love.

Advertisement

Local favourite Christopher O'Connell lost his deciding set to 12th seed from the US - Tommy Paul.

While second seed Carlos Alcaraz is safely through after a straight sets victory over Alexander Shevchenko.

Novak Djokovic also progressed.

Advertisement

The 24-time Grand Slam champion recovered from losing the opening set against Nishesh Basavareddy to win in four.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

18 teams take part in Kelleher Cup
Advertisement
Cronin chooses Citroen for Tarmac Title defence
Kerry's Bryan Murphy going for All-Ireland glory
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man set upon by youths on Tralee greenway
18 teams take part in Kelleher Cup
Cronin chooses Citroen for Tarmac Title defence
Kerry pier arrests for suspected drug offences
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus