This weekend sees two Scratch Cups take place for the first time ever in the county on the same weekend.

Tomorrow, Deerpark in Killarney host their event while Tralee's competition takes place on Sunday.

Tralee's event is the start of the trial process for Kerry's Munster Intermediate and Junior Mens team selection process.

Advertisement

Some limited tee-times remain at both venues and anyone interested is asked to contact both clubs directly regarding same.