2 south Kerry players have been selected for the Ireland u18 7s team.

Conall Cournane and Michael O’Sullivan who both play with the Iveragh Eagles.

The Ireland U-18 Men’s Sevens team will play Romania and Lithuania on Friday, and then complete the pool phase against Germany on Saturday before heading into the play-offs.

Chairman of Iveragh RFC is Rob O’Mahoney…