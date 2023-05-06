2 out of 3 for Kerry in U14 Platinum Series

Kerry today competed in the Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Championship Platinum Series, in Portlaoise.
2-9 Kerry -v- Galway 1-5
2-8 Kerry -v- Armagh 1-2
5-5 Kerry -v- Dublin 9-8
