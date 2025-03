A starting time of 2 o'clock has been confirmed for Kerry's Round 6 game in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom are to host Meath in Tralee on Saturday March 22nd.

This coming Sunday in the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Kerry will be away to Clare from 2 at a venue to be confirmed.

The curtain raiser will see the same counties meet in the Sharon O'Keeffe Tournament at noon.