2 More Medals In Paris For Team Ireland

Sep 4, 2024
2 More Medals In Paris For Team Ireland
Two bronze medals doubled Ireland’s medal haul at the Paris Paralympics last night.

Limerick swimmer Roisin Ni Riain claimed her second medal of the games with a third place finish in the Women’s 200-metre Individual Medley S-M-13.

Sprinter Orla Comerford also took bronze in the Women’s 100-metre T-13 - and was absolutely delighted to take home a medal.

Another of Ireland’s medalists - Katie George Dunlevy - takes to the Parisian roads today.

This time she’s partnered by Josephine Healion for the Women’s B Individual Time Trial.

Richael Timothy is first into action this morning in the Women’s C-1-to-3 Individual Time Trial.

Damien Vereker is in the field for the Men’s B Individual Time Trial.

And Ronan Grimes competes in the Men’s C-4 Time trial.

Galway’s Shauna Bocquet returns to the Stade de France track this morning for the heats of the Women’s 100-metres T-54.
Over in Versailles, Sarah Slattery - and her horse Savona - compete in the Individual Eventing Grade-5.

