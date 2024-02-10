Advertisement
2 more games today in Senior 6 Nations

Feb 10, 2024
2 more games today in Senior 6 Nations
France begin their recovery from last week’s defeat to Ireland when they play Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield this afternoon.

That’s followed by the meeting of England and Wales at Twickenham.

