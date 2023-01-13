2 more added to Kerry FC squad

Kerry have added Cormac Buckley and Cian Brosnan to their senior squad ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season.

Similar to Junior (Ankomah) and Nathan (Gleeson), both Cormac and Cian are no strangers to the Kerry FC jersey as both have played at various underage levels in the League of Ireland for the Kingdom.

Cormac, a centre-back who can also play in midfield, played Under 17 and Under 19 League of Ireland football for Cobh Ramblers before moving to Kerry FC for his final year at Under 19 the following year. The Cork man also holds a UEFA C Coaching license but will have his eyes solely focused on the playing side of his career at Kerry FC.

Cian Brosnan is a right winger and has played at 3 different age groups underage for Kerry FC in the League of Ireland. He signed for the under-15s in 2018 and made the step up to Under 17 the following year. Up until the end of last season, Cian played for Kerry FC at Under 19 League of Ireland level

Following his signing, Cormac Buckley said “I'm looking forward to the new season, I played a lot of underage LOI football in the last few years so I’m excited to get going playing at senior level this season”

Speaking on his announcement, Cian Brosnan said “The step up the senior level has always been my main aim and to do it with Kerry means even more to me. Billy and Shookie have been a great help to me both on and off the pitch over the last 4/5 years so to be playing at senior level with them as management is even more sentimental. Just can’t wait for the first Friday night.”

First-team Manager and Sporting Director Billy Dennehy said "Cian is another player to come through the academy structures. I'm happy he now has the opportunity to play at senior

League of Ireland level - Cian has the potential to do really well in the game - I will be interested to see how Cian can progress at this level".

Billy added "Cormac joined us 2 years ago. Travelling from Macroom for every training session he has shown a great attitude to progress and with the training environment here, Cormac is another young player that has the potential to progress".