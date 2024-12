Kerry FC will be represented on the international scene later today.

Representing both club and MTU Kerry, 2 members are in France as part of the Ireland colleges and Universities side to take on the French Universities side.

Kennedy Amechi has been selected in the 18 player panel and Head of Academy Damien Locke will be assistant coach for the team.

The game takes place in Parc Des Sports Leo LaGrange in Saint-Nazaire.

Kick off is at 5pm Irish time this evening.