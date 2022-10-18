Advertisement
2 medals for Ireland at Euros

Oct 18, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrysport
2 medals for Ireland at Euros
Michaela Walsh has secured Ireland’s second medal at the European Elite Women’s Championships.

She beat Romania’s Claudia Nechita by majority decision in their flyweight quarter-final.

Earlier, Mayo’s Shannon Sweeney guaranteed herself at least a bronze by forcing a second round stoppage in her 48-k-g quarter-final with Slovakia’s Nicole Durikova.

However, Carly McNaul lost her light flyweight quarter-final to Italy’s Olena Savchuk by split decision.

In the evening session, Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond are both in quarter-final action.

