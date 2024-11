There were 2 Kerry winners in Round 3 of the BoyleSports Irish Derby at Shelbourne Park.

Heat 2 went to the 8/1 priced Ballymac Briar for Maurice Brick, Castleisland by a head in 29.68.

First in Heat 7 was 5/2 on favourite Cheap Sandwiches, for Tralee’s Bark Wahlberg syndicate, by 3 lengths in 29.18.

