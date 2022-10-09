Advertisement
Sport

2 Kerry teams at home today in Munster Championships

Oct 9, 2022 10:10 By radiokerrysport
2 Kerry teams at home today in Munster Championships 2 Kerry teams at home today in Munster Championships
Share this article

2 Kerry teams are at home today in Ladies Munster Club Football Championships ¼ finals.

Dr Crokes face Monagea of Limerick in the Intermediate while Firies take on Clarecastle from Clare in the Junior.

Both games are at 1.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus