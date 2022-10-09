2 Kerry teams at home today in Munster Championships

2 Kerry teams are at home today in Ladies Munster Club Football Championships ¼ finals.
Dr Crokes face Monagea of Limerick in the Intermediate while Firies take on Clarecastle from Clare in the Junior.
Both games are at 1.
