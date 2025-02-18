Advertisement
Sport

2 Kerry players make team of the week

Feb 18, 2025 17:11 By radiokerrysport
2 Kerry players make team of the week
Sean O'Connell of Kerry FC. Photo: David Corkey
Share this article

2 Kerry FC players have made the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division team of the week.

Goalkeeper Tim Heimer and defender Sean O'Connell are included following their displays in the 2-0 win over Finn Harps.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Galway confirm loan signing of Cian Byrne
Advertisement
Zimbabwe seal victory against Ireland
WADA satisfied justice has now been delivered on Sinner
Advertisement

Recommended

Strong sea swell impacts medevac off Kerry coast
Disability Minister says pay parity for Section 39 workers being treated as ‘urgent’ priority
Almost 10% increase in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during January
Galway confirm loan signing of Cian Byrne
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus