Sport

2 Irish race meetings today

Jan 27, 2025 08:06 By radiokerrysport
2 Irish race meetings today
There's racing at Dundalk and Punchestown this afternoon.

The first of the 7 racecard goes to post at Punchestown at 10 past 1.

The late card in Dundalk will get underway from 4:45pm.

