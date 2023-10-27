Advertisement
2 Irish meetings today

Oct 27, 2023
2 Irish meetings today
There's a seven-race card over the jumps at Sligo this afternoon, with the first off at ten-to-2.

The all-weather track at Dundalk hosts its weekly meeting, with an eight-race card commencing at 5.

