2 Irish meetings today

There's a seven-race card over the jumps at Sligo this afternoon, with the first off at ten-to-2.
The all-weather track at Dundalk hosts its weekly meeting, with an eight-race card commencing at 5.
Advertisement
There's a seven-race card over the jumps at Sligo this afternoon, with the first off at ten-to-2.
The all-weather track at Dundalk hosts its weekly meeting, with an eight-race card commencing at 5.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus