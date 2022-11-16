2 Irish Golfers In The Hunt For A Tour Card

Gary Hurley and John Murphy both go into the final round of the DP World Tour's Q-school in Spain with genuine hopes of gaining cards.

With the top 25 - plus ties - to secure places on next season's tour, Hurley starts the day in 16th position.

Murphy is in 42nd, but just four shots off the top 25.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in the line up for the DP World Tour Championship, which starts tomorrow in Dubai.

McIlroy has ascended to the number one position in the world rankings, while Lowry is coming off the back of a win at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Offaly native says solid ball striking is required this week.

