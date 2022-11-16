Advertisement
Sport

2 Irish Golfers In The Hunt For A Tour Card

Nov 16, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
2 Irish Golfers In The Hunt For A Tour Card 2 Irish Golfers In The Hunt For A Tour Card
Share this article

Gary Hurley and John Murphy both go into the final round of the DP World Tour's Q-school in Spain with genuine hopes of gaining cards.

With the top 25 - plus ties - to secure places on next season's tour, Hurley starts the day in 16th position.

Murphy is in 42nd, but just four shots off the top 25.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in the line up for the DP World Tour Championship, which starts tomorrow in Dubai.

McIlroy has ascended to the number one position in the world rankings, while Lowry is coming off the back of a win at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Offaly native says solid ball striking is required this week.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus