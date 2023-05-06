Advertisement
2 Irish cards today; Newmarket hosts 2000 Guineas

May 6, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
There’s an eight-race card at Naas this afternoon with the first off at 1.

While a seven-race programme at Cork gets underway just before 2.

Across channel, Newmarket hosts the first Classic of the season - the 2000 Guineas.

