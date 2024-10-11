Advertisement
Sport

2 Irish cards today

Oct 11, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
2 Irish cards today
Thereï¿½s a seven-race card at Downpatrick this afternoon, with the first going to post at 2.15.

Later, the all-weather track at Dundalk hosts a seven-race card of its own, with the first off at 25-past-5.

