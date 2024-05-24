Advertisement
Sport

2 Irish cards today

May 24, 2024 07:52 By radiokerrysport
2 Irish cards today
There’s an eight-race card at the Curragh this evening, where the first is off at quarter-to-5.

And there’s a national hunt card at Downpatrick, with the first of seven races off at five-past-5.

