2 Irish cards today

May 6, 2024 09:37 By radiokerrysport
2 Irish cards today
There's racing action at the Curragh and Down Royal today.

The first of an 8 race card goes to post at 1:15pm in the Curragh.

The action kicks off 20 minutes later in Down Royal where a 7 race card is down for decision.

