2 hours to go to Adeleke final

There are just two hours to go until the biggest 50-seconds in the career of Rhasidat Adeleke.

The Tallaght sprinter is drawn in lane-4 for the Women’s 400-metre final.

That race is due on the Stade de France track at 7pm.

Kate O’Connor goes into this evening’s final event of the Heptathlon in fourteenth position.

Only the 800-metres remains, with Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam occupying the gold medal spot.

The Irish team of Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley qualified seventh fastest for tomorrow’s Women’s 4-by-400-metre final.

Sara Lavin and Mark English missed out on the 100-metre hurdles and 800-metre finals after sixth place finishes in their respective semi-finals.

Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe compete in the final of the Women’s Madison at the Velodrome in the next few moments.

Daniel Wiffen says he’s raced his last open-water race, after placing 18th this morning in the Men’s Marathon Swim.

Flu-like symptoms appear to be behind Leona Maguire’s poor week in the Women’s Golf.

She carded an 83 today, to slip back to 24-over par.

Stephanie Meadow is 8-over after a level-par 72 today.

Morgane Metraux and Lydia Ko jointly hold a two-stroke lead on 9-under par.

The Irish track cycling duo of Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe finished eleventh in the Women's Madison.

Golf there went to Italy.