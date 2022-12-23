2 changes to Munster team

The Munster side has been named for the St Stephen’s Day Interpro against Leinster at a sold-out Thomond Park.

There are two changes to the side that beat Northampton last week.

Shane Daly and Dave Kilcoyne come into the starting XV. Daly starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Keith Earls keeping their places on either flank.

Advertisement

Jack Crowley and Antoine Frisch continue their centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Kilcoyne makes his first start since October and joins Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Advertisement

Josh Wycherley, Kiran McDonald and Greencore Munster Rugby Academy back three player Patrick Campbell join the replacements.

McDonald is set to make his Munster URC debut and his first appearance since Munster’s win over South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

On the injury front, Jeremy Loughman, Mike Haley and John Hodnett were unavailable for selection. Loughman misses out after picking up a knock in training while Haley and Hodnett didn’t come through training fully after last week’s bruising encounter in Northampton.

Advertisement

Leo Cullen has made five changes to his Leinster team for Monday's United Rugby Championship clash with Munster.

Jordan Larmour is handed a first start in over two months, while Nick McCarthy makes a first start of the season at scrum-half.

Andrew Porter will make a 100th appearance for the province in the front row, but Johnny Sexton is absent from the matchday squad.