2 changes by Munster

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun (7.35pm).

There are two changes to the side that drew with Sharks in Durban two weeks ago as Munster look to become the first visiting team to win at Scotstoun this season.

Both switches are in the pack as RG Snyman comes into the second row and Tadhg Beirne starts at blindside flanker.

Beirne makes his first Munster appearance since January after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in February during the 6 Nations.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either flank.

Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch form the centre partnership as Conor Murray and Jack Crowley start in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Snyman in the engine room.

Beirne, captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa and John Hodnett all come into the squad as replacements after recovering from knocks.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen.

Harry Byrne will win his 50th cap for Leinster tomorrow as the Blues take on the Cell C Sharks.

Leo Cullen has made 9 changes from the win over Toulouse in the Champions Cup as they look to keep their double hopes alive.

Byrne will partner Luke McGrath in the half backs with the number 9 set to captain the side.