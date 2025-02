St Pat's youngster Mason Melia is set to become the first ever million-euro transfer, after agreeing a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

The 17-year-old will move to North London in January 2026, with the fee could reach as much as 4-point-2 million euro based on performances.

The striker, who turns 18 in September, will play for the Saints for the entirety of this year's Premier Division campaign.