18 teams take part in Kelleher Cup

The Luke Littler influence on darts , Was shown to great affect in the 2025 edition of the Kelleher darts 4-A-Side Played in the Fertha Bar Cahersiveen on Saturday last , Two years ago only 9 Teams took part in this annual Tournament first held in 1983 , This year 18 Teams of 4 from all over south Kerry took part , nearly half of the players were taking part in their first 4-A-Side Tournament . After a great night of darts the mike murts 1 team of Paudie and Mark O’Shea & Declan Corcoran and Michael O’Sullivan Beat The Fisherman’s 1 team of Frank O’Connell , Frank Dowd , Declan O’Driscoll & Anthony Keating by 4-0 , Earlier in the semi finals mike murts beat The Lobster Bar team of Dan O’Connell . John Nolan , Gary Galvin & Declan Moran by 3-1 , and The Fisherman’s team beat Shebeen 2 team of Padraig Fogarty , John Pio Kelly. Pa O’Donoghue & P.J Donovan by 3-2. Alannah Kelleher Grand Daughter of John Kelleher who the cup is name after Presented the cup to winning captain Paudie O’Shea . South Kerry Darts chairman Joseph O’Donoghue Thanked Allanah for her sponsorship and support of this tournament .He also thanked Tony Horgan and Mossey Coffey for helping him run the tournament and he also thanked all the Chalker’s on the night and Padraig O’Connor for chalking the final . This coming week sees the start of the 2024/25 Skellig Six 18 sponsored (formally Gold Flake cup ) men’s 4-A-Side for the Guinness cup as well as the Ladies 3-A-Side also sponsored for the first year by Skellig Six 18 for the Paddy Curran Cup,

