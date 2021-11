16-year-old defender Jessie Stapleton has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad.

The Shelbourne defender has been drafted in by Vera Pauw ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Celtic's Isibeal Atkinson and Birmingham City forward Emily Whelan have also received call-ups.

Leanne Kiernan, Claire Walsh and Ellen Molloy have all withdrawn due to injury.

Ireland play Slovakia on Thursday before a meeting with Georgia next Tuesday.