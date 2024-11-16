15 Kerry players up for All Stars tonight

15 Kerry players are up for TG4 All-Star Awards tonight.

The Kingdom nominees include three players who received Star Awards last year; Eilís Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Also shortlisted from Kerry are goalkeeper Ciara Butler, defenders Ciara Murphy, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Aoife Dillane and Deirdre Kearney, midfielders Anna Galvin and Mary O’Connell, and forwards Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Síofra O’Shea, Danielle O’Leary and Emma Dineen.

The team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel tonight.