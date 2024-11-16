Advertisement
15 Kerry players up for All Stars tonight

Nov 16, 2024 10:53 By radiokerrysport
15 Kerry players up for All Stars tonight
Ciara Butler and Ciara McCarthy celebrate after Kerry v Galway in the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
15 Kerry players are up for TG4 All-Star Awards tonight.

The Kingdom nominees include three players who received Star Awards last year; Eilís Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Also shortlisted from Kerry are goalkeeper Ciara Butler, defenders Ciara Murphy, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Aoife Dillane and Deirdre Kearney, midfielders Anna Galvin and Mary O’Connell, and forwards Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Síofra O’Shea, Danielle O’Leary and Emma Dineen.

The team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel tonight.

