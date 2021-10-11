Advertisement
147 for Mark Allen at Northern Ireland Open

Oct 11, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
147 for Mark Allen at Northern Ireland Open
A maximum break of 147 helped Mark Allen into the second round of the Northern Ireland Open last night.

He beat Si Juahui 4-1 in Belfast.

Fergal O'Brien plays James Cahill this afternoon.

