147 for Mark Allen at Northern Ireland Open

A maximum break of 147 helped Mark Allen into the second round of the Northern Ireland Open last night.
He beat Si Juahui 4-1 in Belfast.
Fergal O'Brien plays James Cahill this afternoon.
