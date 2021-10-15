14 changes to Munster team

Connacht centre Bundee Aki will make his first appearance since lining out for the Lions in tomorrow's United Rugby Championship game against Munster at Thomond Park.

Sammy Arnold, John Porch, Niall Murray and Conor Oliver also come into the side.

There are 14 changes to the Munster team.

Peter O'Mahony captains the side, with Chris Cloete the only player retained from the win over the Scarlets.

Irish Lions Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher and Jack Conan are back in the Leinster 15 for their encounter against the Scarlets at the RDS tomorrow.

Johnny Sexton skippers the team from out half.