13 changes for Leinster

Dec 20, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Leinster have made 13 changes to the starting XV from last Saturday’s win over Clermont, to face Connacht tomorrow.

Kiwi Jordie Barrett switches to 12, and Jimmy O’Brien swaps from the wing to full-back.

Jack Conan captains the side from number 8.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has included international trio Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham in his team.

Josh Ioane (pr: Yo-wah-nay) returns from injury to play for the first time since the end of October – he lines out at out-half with Ben Murphy alongside him at scrum-half.

