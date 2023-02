Tom McKibbin finished in a tie for 12th place at the DP World Tour's Singapore Classic, six shots behind the winner, Ockie Strydom.

On the PGA Tour, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler holds a two-stroke advantage on 13 under par going into the final round of the Phoenix Open.

Seamus Power is back on 5 under par, with Rory McIlroy 3 under.