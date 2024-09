12 members of the All-Ireland championship-winning Cork team are nominated for the P-W-C All-Star Camogie team.

Just behind them are beaten finalists Galway with 11 players shortlisted.

Tipperary have seven nominations, there are four for Dublin while Waterford have two.

Cork duo Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes and Galway's Aoife Donohue will battle it out for the Senior Player of the Year award.