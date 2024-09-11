11 Irish Golfers In The Field For Irish Open

A total of 11 Irish players will play in this week's Amgen Irish Open.

The field includes Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington.

Tom McKibbin leads the next generation of Irish golfers. The 21 year old tees off at 1pm alongside Rory McIlroy at Royal County Down tomorrow.

Advertisement

McKibbin is currently just outside the shortlist that will earn PGA Tour cards for next season.

He's hoping to earn his spot to play in America on a regular basis…

Advertisement

The Amgen Irish open starts at 7.30 tomorrow morning.