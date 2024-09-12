10 players tie lead at Irish Open; Lowry/McIlroy underway within the hour

It's day one of the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down.

10 players are currently tied for the lead on 2 under par.

Simon Thornton is the top Irish player right now on 1 under par through 7 holes.

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are both 1 over par with 5 holes to play.

2009 champion Shane Lowry tees off at 12.40, and at 1pm, Rory McIlroy begins his attempt to win a second Irish Open in the company of fellow Holywood pro Tom McKibbin and last year's winner Vincent Norrman of Sweden.