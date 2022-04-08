10 man West Ham secure draw; Premier League resumes tonight

West Ham played 45 minutes with ten men but still drew 1-1 with Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final last night.

Rangers will need to overturn a 1-nil first leg deficit at home to Braga next week.

While Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw away to Eintracht Frankfurt last night.

In the Conference League quarter finals, Leicester and P-S-V Eindhoven played out a goalless draw at the King Power Stadium.

Wolves can move above Manchester United in the Premier League table tonight if they win away to Newcastle from 8.