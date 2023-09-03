10 in a row for Verstappen

World champion Max Verstappen has claimed the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
By winning his 10th race in a row, the Dutchman has set a new record.
His Red Bull team have won every race this season.
Advertisement
World champion Max Verstappen has claimed the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
By winning his 10th race in a row, the Dutchman has set a new record.
His Red Bull team have won every race this season.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus