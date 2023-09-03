Advertisement
Sport

10 in a row for Verstappen

Sep 3, 2023 16:12 By radiokerrynews
World champion Max Verstappen has claimed the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

By winning his 10th race in a row, the Dutchman has set a new record.

His Red Bull team have won every race this season.

