Rory McIlroy has a one-shot lead over the chasing pack after three rounds of the Scottish Open.

The world number three is 13-under-par, with Tom Kim in second on 12-under.

Shane Lowry is ten-under-par and in a tie for 5th while Padraig Harrington is back on seven-under.

Tom McKibbin will go into the final day on five-under-par.