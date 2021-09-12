1 Premier League game today; 2 for Lukaku in Chelsea win

There's just one game in the Premier League today.

Leeds welcome Liverpool to Elland Road with Daniel James expected to make his debut for the home side.

A win here for the Reds would see them go level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea at the top of the table.

Kick-off is at half-past-4.

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for the hosts at Stamford Bridge with Mateo Kovacic also finding the back of the net to send them level on points with Manchester United at the top of the table.