Advertisement
Sport

1 Premier League game today; 2 for Lukaku in Chelsea win

Sep 12, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrysport
1 Premier League game today; 2 for Lukaku in Chelsea win 1 Premier League game today; 2 for Lukaku in Chelsea win
Share this article

There's just one game in the Premier League today.

Leeds welcome Liverpool to Elland Road with Daniel James expected to make his debut for the home side.

A win here for the Reds would see them go level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea at the top of the table.

Advertisement

Kick-off is at half-past-4.

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for the hosts at Stamford Bridge with Mateo Kovacic also finding the back of the net to send them level on points with Manchester United at the top of the table.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus