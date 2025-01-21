Advertisement
Sport

1 point defeat for Kerry school in National Cup final

Jan 21, 2025 18:01 By radiokerrysport
Castleisland Community College have been beaten in the Boys U16 A National Cup Final.

They went down by a single point, 64-63, in the National Arena in Tallaght against Coláiste Éanna.

