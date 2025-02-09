1 o’clock start to Kerry versus Derry

Kerry are home to Derry today in Allianz Hurling League Division 2.
Starting time at Austin Stack Park, Tralee is 1 o’clock.
Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life newspaper previews
Advertisement
Tipperary are looking to make it 3 wins out of 3 in the Allianz National Hurling League this afternoon.
They face winless Limerick in Division 1A at the Gaelic Grounds from 3:45pm.
Advertisement
In Division 1B, it's a 1:45pm start for the clash between Offaly and Antrim.
15 minutes later, Westmeath play host to Dublin while Laois travel to Waterford.