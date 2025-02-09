Advertisement
Sport

1 o’clock start to Kerry versus Derry

Feb 9, 2025 10:26 By radiokerrysport
1 o'clock start to Kerry versus Derry
Kerry are home to Derry today in Allianz Hurling League Division 2.

Starting time at Austin Stack Park, Tralee is 1 o’clock.

Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life newspaper previews

Tipperary are looking to make it 3 wins out of 3 in the Allianz National Hurling League this afternoon.

They face winless Limerick in Division 1A at the Gaelic Grounds from 3:45pm.

In Division 1B, it's a 1:45pm start for the clash between Offaly and Antrim.

15 minutes later, Westmeath play host to Dublin while Laois travel to Waterford.

Advertisement
Kingdom v Kildare this lunchtime
