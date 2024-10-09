1 Kerry Player Named In Joe McDonagh Team Of The Year

The Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the year has been announced with just 1 Kerry player making the starting 15.

First time winners Offaly and beaten finalists Laois have six players named while Westmeath and Down also have 1 player each.

Andrew Morrissey has the details…

The team in full is:

Enda Rowland (Laois) Diarmuid Conway (Laois) Ciarán Burke (Offaly) Ben Conneely (Offaly) Pádraig Delaney (Laois) Cillian Kiely (Offaly) Fionán Mackessy (Kerry) Paddy Purcell (Laois) Aidan Corby (Laois) Aaron Dunphy (Laois) Killian Doyle (Westmeath) Killian Sampson (Offaly) Charlie Mitchell (Offaly) Brian Duignan (Offaly) Daithí Sands (Down)

The Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year will be guests of honour at Croke Park this Friday night which will also honour the Champion 15 and Tailteann Cup Teams of the Year.