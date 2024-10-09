Advertisement
Sport

1 Kerry Player Named In Joe McDonagh Team Of The Year

Oct 9, 2024 13:02 By brendan
1 Kerry Player Named In Joe McDonagh Team Of The Year
Fionán Mackessy in action for Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the year has been announced with just 1 Kerry player making the starting 15.

First time winners Offaly and beaten finalists Laois have six players named while Westmeath and Down also have 1 player each.

Andrew Morrissey has the details…

The team in full is:

  1. Enda Rowland (Laois)
  2. Diarmuid Conway (Laois)
  3. Ciarán Burke (Offaly)
  4. Ben Conneely (Offaly)
  5. Pádraig Delaney (Laois)
  6. Cillian Kiely (Offaly)
  7. Fionán Mackessy (Kerry)
  8. Paddy Purcell (Laois)
  9. Aidan Corby (Laois)
  10. Aaron Dunphy (Laois)
  11. Killian Doyle (Westmeath)
  12. Killian Sampson (Offaly)
  13. Charlie Mitchell (Offaly)
  14. Brian Duignan (Offaly)
  15. Daithí Sands (Down)
The Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year will be guests of honour at Croke Park this Friday night which will also honour the Champion 15 and Tailteann Cup Teams of the Year.

