1 Kerry change for clash with Galway

Kerry make one change to their team for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Group C clash with Galway tomorrow.
Aoife Dillane is in for Ciara O'Brien in defence for the 7.15 tie in St.Brendans Park in Birr, County Offaly.
Kerry team:
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes
4. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks
5. Aishling O Connell – Ėire Óg
6. Emma Costello - Firies
7. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels
8. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
9. Anna Galvin (c) – Na Fianna
10. Danielle O’Leary - Rathmore
11. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
12. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
13. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne
14. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (vc) – Corca Dhuibhne
Subs:
16. Mary Ellen Bulger – Southern Gaels
17. Paris McCarthy – Castleisland Desmonds
18. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir – Ėire Óg
19. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels
20. Katie Brosnan - Firies
21. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
22. Mary O Connell – Na Gaeil
23. Anna Clifford - Fossa
24. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels
25. Anna Murphy – John Mitchels
26. Niamh Broderick – MKL Gaels
27. Elizabeth Mohan – Killarney Legion
28. Síofra O’Shea – Southern Gaels
29. Meadhbh Johnston – Laune Rangers
30. Emer Riordan - Firies