1 Kerry change for clash with Galway

Kerry make one change to their team for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Group C clash with Galway tomorrow.

Aoife Dillane is in for Ciara O'Brien in defence for the 7.15 tie in St.Brendans Park in Birr, County Offaly.

Kerry team:

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes

4. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks

5. Aishling O Connell – Ėire Óg

6. Emma Costello - Firies

7. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels

8. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

9. Anna Galvin (c) – Na Fianna

10. Danielle O’Leary - Rathmore

11. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans

12. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds

13. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne

14. Erica McGlynn - Fossa

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (vc) – Corca Dhuibhne

Subs:

16. Mary Ellen Bulger – Southern Gaels

17. Paris McCarthy – Castleisland Desmonds

18. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir – Ėire Óg

19. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels

20. Katie Brosnan - Firies

21. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

22. Mary O Connell – Na Gaeil

23. Anna Clifford - Fossa

24. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels

25. Anna Murphy – John Mitchels

26. Niamh Broderick – MKL Gaels

27. Elizabeth Mohan – Killarney Legion

28. Síofra O’Shea – Southern Gaels

29. Meadhbh Johnston – Laune Rangers

30. Emer Riordan - Firies