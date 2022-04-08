1 change to Kerry team for League Final

There's one change in personnel to the Kerry team for the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final.

Emma Costello is named at midfield for the Kingdom, who face Armagh in the final in Croke Park at 2 on Sunday,

Meadhbh Johnston drops to the bench.

Advertisement

Team:

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers

3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr Crokes

4. Julie O Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

5. Aishling O Connell – Éire Óg

6. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

7. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels

8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds

9. Emma Costello - Firies

10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans

11. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels

12. Anna Galvin (C) Na Fianna (Dublin)

13. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne

14. Erica McGlynn - Fossa

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne

Subs

16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels

17. Danielle O Leary - Rathmore

18. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks

19. Meadhbh Johnston – Laune Rangers

20. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir – Éire Óg

21. Paris McCarthy – Castleisland Desmonds

22. Katie Brosnan - Firies

23. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

24. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels

25. Anna Murphy – John Mitchels

26. Anna Clifford - Fossa

27. Keri Ann Hanrahan – Killarney Legion

28. Emer Riordan - Firies

29. Mary O Connell – Na Gaeil

30. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds