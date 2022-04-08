1 change to Kerry team for League Final

There's one change in personnel to the Kerry team for the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final.
Emma Costello is named at midfield for the Kingdom, who face Armagh in the final in Croke Park at 2 on Sunday,
Meadhbh Johnston drops to the bench.
Team:
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers
3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr Crokes
4. Julie O Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
5. Aishling O Connell – Éire Óg
6. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
7. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels
8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
9. Emma Costello - Firies
10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
11. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels
12. Anna Galvin (C) Na Fianna (Dublin)
13. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne
14. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne
Subs
16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels
17. Danielle O Leary - Rathmore
18. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks
19. Meadhbh Johnston – Laune Rangers
20. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir – Éire Óg
21. Paris McCarthy – Castleisland Desmonds
22. Katie Brosnan - Firies
23. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
24. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels
25. Anna Murphy – John Mitchels
26. Anna Clifford - Fossa
27. Keri Ann Hanrahan – Killarney Legion
28. Emer Riordan - Firies
29. Mary O Connell – Na Gaeil
30. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds