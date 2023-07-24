1 change to Ireland squad

Conor O’Sullivan is line for his Ireland international debut in Wednesday’s FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifier with Luxembourg. The shooting guard has been selected in Mark Keenan’s final 12-man squad, in place of the injured Paul Dick and is the only change from last week’s 89-49 defeat to Croatia.

Corkman O’Sullivan helped Ulster University to promotion to the InsureMyVan.ie Super League last season. He has been training with the extended Ireland squad and played in the two behind closed doors fixtures with Switzerland earlier this month, which were uncapped games. Dick will miss the remainder of the qualifying window, after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to Croatia.

Speaking of his call-up, O’Sullivan said: “I’m hugely excited to make the final-12 for this game with Luxembourg, having previously been in the extended squad. I’ll be working hard over the next couple of days to get myself in the best possible shape to make an impact on the court for the team, if called upon during the game. Making my international debut would be a dream come true and makes all the effort over the years - on and off the court -worthwhile.”

Advertisement

Ireland head coach, Mark Keenan, added: “We’re obviously disappointed for Paul (Dick), who’s trained so hard in preparation for these four FIBA EuroBasket games this summer. In Conor O’Sullivan, we bring in someone with tremendous energy, he’s been in great form over the last year or so and merits his selection. The squad are really upbeat going into this game, there were a lot of positives to take away from our second half against Croatia last week and we’ll be taking them into Wednesday’s away game against Luxembourg. We’re hungry to get a win and the squad and staff have put in a lot of graft to prepare for it, with a noticeable high tempo in training.”

The Ireland squad fly out to Luxembourg on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s game, which tips off at 7.15pm and is live on TG4. That fixture is followed by a home game with Croatia on Saturday at the National Basketball Arena and the return contest with Luxembourg on August 5th. All three FIBA EuroBasket games will be broadcast live on TG4. Ireland’s game with Croatia on July 29th is sold out, however spectator tickets for the fixture with Luxembourg on August 5th can be purchased here.

Ireland final 12-man squad:

John Carroll (unattached), Sean Flood (unattached), CJ Fulton (Charleston, USA), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Conor O’Sullivan (Ulster University), Lorcan Murphy (Templeogue), Sam Alajiki (Rice University, USA), Taiwo Badmus (Saudarkrokur Tindastoll, Iceland), Matt Treacy (Moy Tolka Rovers), Jordan Blount (Neptune), Aidan Harris Igiehon (Abilene Christian Men’s Basketball, USA), Neal Quinn (University of Richmond)