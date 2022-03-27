Advertisement
Sport

1.45pm Start For Kerry v Tyrone In Killarney

Mar 27, 2022 12:03 By radiokerrysport
1.45pm Start For Kerry v Tyrone In Killarney
It's all to play for in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League.

Kerry are already into the Final but their last round fixture is against the All-Ireland Champions Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport in association with McElligotts Listowel Road, Tralee - Powering the Kingdom with the best choice of eco-friendly diesel, petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars in Kerry.

Tyrone are one of five teams that could still be relegated from the top tier with the winner of Dublin and Monaghan in Clones staying up.

Donegal face Armagh in Letterkenny with the visitors aiming to reach the league final.

Elsewhere Mayo come up against Kildare.

All games throw in at quarter to 2.

