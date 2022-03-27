1.45pm Start For Kerry v Tyrone In Killarney

It's all to play for in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League.

Kerry are already into the Final but their last round fixture is against the All-Ireland Champions Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Tyrone are one of five teams that could still be relegated from the top tier with the winner of Dublin and Monaghan in Clones staying up.

Donegal face Armagh in Letterkenny with the visitors aiming to reach the league final.

Elsewhere Mayo come up against Kildare.

All games throw in at quarter to 2.