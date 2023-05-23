Advertisement
Sport

1/4 final place up for Ireland at Euros this evening

May 23, 2023 07:05 By radiokerrysport
1/4 final place up for Ireland at Euros this evening 1/4 final place up for Ireland at Euros this evening
Share this article

A quarter-final place is up for grabs for the Republic of Ireland at the Under-17 European Championships this evening.

Colin O’Brien’s side needs to beat tournament hosts Hungary to progress to the last-8.

Kick-off is at 7.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus