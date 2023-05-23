1/4 final place up for Ireland at Euros this evening

A quarter-final place is up for grabs for the Republic of Ireland at the Under-17 European Championships this evening.
Colin O’Brien’s side needs to beat tournament hosts Hungary to progress to the last-8.
Kick-off is at 7.
